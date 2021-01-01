Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Display 79 Performance 79 Battery 84 Camera 69 NanoReview score 77 Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 238 USD

79 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% Max. Brightness 537 nits

53 Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

79 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 735 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2622 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 454734

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 17:03 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:49 hr Talk (3G) 32:44 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco X3 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network UMTC B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/B38/40/41 5G support No

77 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 238 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

