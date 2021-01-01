Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Display
79
Performance
79
Battery
84
Camera
69
NanoReview score
77
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 238 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
79

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Max. Brightness
537 nits
53

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
79

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Max. clock 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
454734
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:49 hr
Talk (3G)
32:44 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco X3 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network UMTC B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32/B38/40/41
5G support No
77

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X3 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (5 votes)

