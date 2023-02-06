Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs X4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (536K versus 387K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 89.4% PWM - 479 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro +21% 913 nits Poco X4 Pro 5G 756 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro +1% 86.8% Poco X4 Pro 5G 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13 OS size - 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:13 hr 10:34 hr Watching video 15:49 hr 13:33 hr Gaming 05:50 hr 06:57 hr Standby 111 hr 100 hr General battery life Poco X5 Pro +12% 34:54 hr Poco X4 Pro 5G 31:06 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X5 Pro n/a Poco X4 Pro 5G 87.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 February 2022 Release date February 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G.