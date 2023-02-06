Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 Pro vs Poco X4 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs X4 Pro 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X5 про
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (536K versus 387K)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (34:54 vs 31:06 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (913 against 756 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 781 and 694 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X5 Pro
vs
Poco X4 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 89.4%
PWM - 479 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5 Pro +21%
913 nits
Poco X4 Pro 5G
756 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 164.19 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X5 Pro +1%
86.8%
Poco X4 Pro 5G
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 619
GPU clock 490 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X5 Pro +42%
2938
Poco X4 Pro 5G
2067
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5 Pro +39%
536893
Poco X4 Pro 5G
387031
CPU - 120182
GPU - 99526
Memory - 61280
UX - 104814
Total score 536893 387031
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1202
PCMark 3.0 score - 10063
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:13 hr 10:34 hr
Watching video 15:49 hr 13:33 hr
Gaming 05:50 hr 06:57 hr
Standby 111 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Poco X5 Pro +12%
34:54 hr
Poco X4 Pro 5G
31:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 February 2022
Release date February 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
54 (81.8%)
12 (18.2%)
Total votes: 66

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro or Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro or Xiaomi 11T
3. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro or Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro or X4 GT
5. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
6. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G or X3 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G or Google Pixel 6
8. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G or Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
9. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G or M4 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish