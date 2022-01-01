Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
89
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1194 nits
72
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
53
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1904
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
390184
|CPU
|123553
|GPU
|99860
|Memory
|71001
|UX
|96092
|Total score
|390184
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 22 min)
|Full charging time
|0:41 hr
53
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1,2,4,5,8,6,19
|4G network
|LTE 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,18,19,20,26,28,38, 40, 41
|5G support
|Yes
93
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
