Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Redmi 10 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Xiaomi Redmi 10 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (474 against 397 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.5% Display tests Response time - 35.4 ms Contrast - 2464:1 Max. Brightness Redmi 10 2022 397 nits Redmi 10 +19% 474 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10 2022 83.5% Redmi 10 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 and Xiaomi Redmi 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10 2022 +1% 362 Redmi 10 359 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10 2022 +1% 1292 Redmi 10 1284 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10 2022 n/a Redmi 10 203717 CPU - 47291 GPU - 53247 Memory - 39856 UX - 65294 Total score - 203717

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size - 22.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 27 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10 2022 n/a Redmi 10 88.9 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2022 August 2021 Release date February 2022 August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.