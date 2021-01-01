Xiaomi Redmi 10 Display 75 Performance 58 Battery 78 Camera 61 NanoReview score 69 Category Budget Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 168 USD

75 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%

57 Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%

58 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 79 min) Full charging time 3:00 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

73 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G network HSDPA 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support No

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Budget Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 168 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10 may differ by country or region