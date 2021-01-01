Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 10: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10
Display
75
Performance
58
Battery
78
Camera
61
NanoReview score
69
Category Budget
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 168 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 10
75

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%
57

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
58

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 79 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
73

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
3G network HSDPA 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support No
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (8 votes)

