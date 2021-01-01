Xiaomi Redmi 10
Display
75
Performance
58
Battery
78
Camera
61
NanoReview score
69
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 168 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 10
75
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
57
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
58
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 79 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
61
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
73
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
|3G network
|HSDPA 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
90
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 168 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10 may differ by country or region