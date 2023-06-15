Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 vs Redmi 10 2022 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on June 15, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022, which is powered by the same chip and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 214K)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 17.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Redmi 10 2022 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12
vs
Redmi 10 2022

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 400 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.5%

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.28 mm (3 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.17 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12 +2%
85.1%
Redmi 10 2022
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12 +2%
376
Redmi 10 2022
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12
1278
Redmi 10 2022 +3%
1313
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12 +18%
252970
Redmi 10 2022
214270
CPU - 68004
GPU - 37945
Memory - 40066
UX - 67469
Total score 252970 214270
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 711
Web score - 7116
Video editing - 5901
Photo editing - 18559
Data manipulation - 6143
Writing score - 8243
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 59 min)
Full charging time - 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2023 February 2022
Release date June 2023 February 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12. But if the camera, performance, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022.

