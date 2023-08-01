Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 5G vs Poco M6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G vs Poco M6 Pro

70 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
VS
68 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G and Poco M6 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12 5G
vs
Poco M6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.79 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 396 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12 5G
85.1%
Poco M6 Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G and Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 613 Adreno 613
GPU clock 955 MHz 955 MHz
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (29% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 2:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2023 August 2023
Release date August 2023 August 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 22 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (29.6%)
19 (70.4%)
Total votes: 27

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M5 and M6 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco M5s and M6 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco M4 5G and M6 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and M6 Pro
5. Realme 11 and Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G and Redmi 12 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
8. Oppo A78 and Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
9. Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Redmi 12 5G
10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский