Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
- Screen: 6.79" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)
Review
Display
67
Camera
52
Performance
65
Gaming
n/a
Battery
84*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
67*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.79 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 613
|GPU clock
|955 MHz
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (29% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/3/5/8/40/41(120MHz)
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 12 5G may differ by country or region