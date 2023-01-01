Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro

Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
  • Screen: 6.79" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)

Review

Display
67
Camera
52
Performance
65
Gaming
n/a
Battery
84*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
68*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 550 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 613
GPU clock 955 MHz
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco M6 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M6 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (5 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Poco M5 and Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco M5s and Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco M4 5G and Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
5. Realme 11 and Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский