Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro Screen: 6.79" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460

6.79" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)

2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)

Review Display 67 Camera 52 Performance 65 Gaming n/a Battery 84 * Connectivity 74 NanoReview Score 68 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.79 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 550 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 613 GPU clock 955 MHz Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco M6 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 18 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M6 Pro may differ by country or region