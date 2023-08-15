Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K60 Ultra vs 13T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra vs 13T Pro

88 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
VS
86 out of 100
Xiaomi 13T Pro
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
Xiaomi 13T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on August 15, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2070 and 1728 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra and 13T Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K60 Ultra
vs
13T Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.15 mm (6.38 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K60 Ultra
87.5%
13T Pro
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra and Xiaomi 13T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
Max clock 3350 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11 Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11
GPU shading units 2112 2112
GPU clock 995 MHz 995 MHz
FLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Redmi K60 Ultra
1728
13T Pro +20%
2070
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K60 Ultra
4905
13T Pro +13%
5545
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi K60 Ultra +9%
1521755
13T Pro
1399830
CPU 393452 361263
GPU 540875 464304
Memory 311482 297925
UX 268910 269989
Total score 1521755 1399830
3DMark Wild Life Performance
AnTuTu Android Ranking (19th and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 4266 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4 5.4
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 September 2023
Release date August 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

