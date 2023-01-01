Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
- Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2712
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 204 grams (7.2 oz)
Review
Display
93
Camera
80
Performance
100
Gaming
98
Battery
94*
Connectivity
83
NanoReview Score
90*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specifications
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|2600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.15 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
|Max clock
|3350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|GPU clock
|995 MHz
|FLOPS
|~4202.8 GFLOPS
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11532
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16, 24 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|4266 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM B3/B5/B
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B18/B19/B26/B66
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K60 Ultra may differ by country or region