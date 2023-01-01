Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
  • Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2712
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 204 grams (7.2 oz)

Review

Display
93
Camera
80
Performance
100
Gaming
98
Battery
94*
Connectivity
83
NanoReview Score
90*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 446 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.15 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
Max clock 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
GPU clock 995 MHz
FLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11532
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory clock 4266 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi K60 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B3/B5/B
3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B18/B19/B26/B66
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K60 Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (11 votes)

