Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2712

6.67" OLED - 1220 x 2712 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 204 grams (7.2 oz)

Review Display 93 Camera 80 Performance 100 Gaming 98 Battery 94 * Connectivity 83 NanoReview Score 90 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra

Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 446 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.15 mm (6.38 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Max clock 3350 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers GPU clock 995 MHz FLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS 3DMark Wild Life Performance 11532 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Memory clock 4266 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi K60 Ultra Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM B3/B5/B 3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B18/B19/B26/B66 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 120 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi K60 Ultra may differ by country or region