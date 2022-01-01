Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Note 11 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 402K)

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 759 and 645 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (1193 against 698 nits)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio - 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 698 nits Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +71% 1193 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 86%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:15 hr 0:42 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 January 2022 Release date November 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.