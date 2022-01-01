Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Display
89
Performance
55
Battery
85
Camera
58
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1197 nits
72

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
55

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1869
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
405024
CPU 124230
GPU 102102
Memory 69180
UX 109747
Total score 405024
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 13
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/66
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (8 votes)

Write a comment

