Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Display
86
Performance
66
Battery
81
Camera
59
NanoReview score
74
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date November 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
86

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
712 nits
67

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
66

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2297
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
505120
AnTuTu 9 Rating - 150th place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date November 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (5 votes)

