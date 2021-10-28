Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.