Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Note 11 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 700 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.1% PWM - 171 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Redmi Note 11 738 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 4G +1% 85.3% Redmi Note 11 84.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13 OS size - 18.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:57 hr Watching video - 16:07 hr Gaming - 07:01 hr Standby - 119 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Redmi Note 11 35:57 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Redmi Note 11 89 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 January 2022 Release date March 2023 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.