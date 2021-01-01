Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Display
75
Performance
50
Battery
85
Camera
55
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date November 2021
Launch price ~ 163 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
75

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84%
61

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
50

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~208 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
590
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1718
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
396157
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min)
Full charging time 0:63 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

