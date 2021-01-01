Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Display 75 Performance 50 Battery 85 Camera 55 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 163 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

75 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84%

61 Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84%

50 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~208 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 590 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1718 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 396157

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Full charging time 0:63 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 11 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 163 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 11 may differ by country or region