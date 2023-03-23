Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Redmi Note 10S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 443 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Note 10S crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 91.6%
PWM 484 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 5 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 +6%
747 nits
Redmi Note 10S
702 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 178.8 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 +2%
85.3%
Redmi Note 10S
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 MediaTek Helio G95
Max clock 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS ~259.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +15%
1815
Redmi Note 10S
1582
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12
319817
Redmi Note 10S +9%
347369
CPU 91510 96408
GPU 51246 92439
Memory 85489 58036
UX 89245 98250
Total score 319817 347369
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.9 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 641 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7099 -
Video editing 4027 -
Photo editing 14561 -
Data manipulation 6643 -
Writing score 9827 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 21 GB 18 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:09 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:58 hr -
Watching video 22:36 hr -
Gaming 06:13 hr -
Standby 101 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS PureCel
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12
81.3 dB
Redmi Note 10S +9%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 March 2021
Release date March 2023 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S.

