Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Note 10S
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 443 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1200 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|83.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|91.6%
|PWM
|484 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.66 mm (6.52 inches)
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|75.96 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183.5 g (6.47 oz)
|178.8 g (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243.2 GFLOPS
|~259.2 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
443
Redmi Note 10S +14%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 12 +15%
1815
1582
|CPU
|91510
|96408
|GPU
|51246
|92439
|Memory
|85489
|58036
|UX
|89245
|98250
|Total score
|319817
|347369
|Max surface temperature
|40.9 °C
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|641
|-
|Web score
|7099
|-
|Video editing
|4027
|-
|Photo editing
|14561
|-
|Data manipulation
|6643
|-
|Writing score
|9827
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|21 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|1:09 hr
|Web browsing
|09:58 hr
|-
|Watching video
|22:36 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:13 hr
|-
|Standby
|101 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|PureCel
|Sensor size
|1/3.0"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|March 2021
|Release date
|March 2023
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S.
Cast your vote
35 (34.3%)
67 (65.7%)
Total votes: 102