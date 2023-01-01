Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 183.5 grams (6.47 oz)

Review

Display
84
Performance
37
Battery
80
Camera
53
Connectivity
74
NanoReview score
64

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G
84

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
63

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
37

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
Max clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
288271
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 4G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor size 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support No
81

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 4G may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.7 of 5 points (10 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Motorola Moto G82 5G
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Realme 10
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Realme 10 Pro
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Motorola Moto G73
11. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G and Motorola Moto G53
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish