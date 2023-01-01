Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 183.5 grams (6.47 oz)

84 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 1200 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

63 Design and build Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

37 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Max clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 288271

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

67 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 4G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor size 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support No

81 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 4G may differ by country or region