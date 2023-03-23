Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Infinix Note 30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 11% longer battery life (35:48 vs 32:07 hours)
- Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (751 against 609 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Weighs 35.5 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 281K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Stereo speakers
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
- Reverse charging feature
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 441 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
38
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1200 nits
|580 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|84.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|484 Hz
|-
|Response time
|5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.66 mm (6.52 inches)
|168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|75.96 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|183.5 g (6.47 oz)
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
441
Note 30 +26%
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
1801
|CPU
|92945
|103918
|GPU
|41184
|85824
|Memory
|64187
|88042
|UX
|82704
|108028
|Total score
|281899
|388909
|Max surface temperature
|40.9 °C
|-
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|641
|1252
|Web score
|8471
|9412
|Video editing
|4773
|6397
|Photo editing
|14955
|26025
|Data manipulation
|6734
|6590
|Writing score
|10346
|13407
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|XOS 12.6
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|0:57 hr
|Web browsing
|09:58 hr
|10:22 hr
|Watching video
|22:36 hr
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|06:14 hr
|05:11 hr
|Standby
|101 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.0"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, gaming, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12.
