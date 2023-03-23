Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12 vs Note 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (35:48 vs 32:07 hours)
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (751 against 609 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 35.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 281K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 441 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Infinix Note 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12
vs
Note 30

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 580 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 484 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 12 +23%
751 nits
Note 30
609 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 12 +1%
85.3%
Note 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Infinix Note 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 12
441
Note 30 +26%
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12
281899
Note 30 +38%
388909
CPU 92945 103918
GPU 41184 85824
Memory 64187 88042
UX 82704 108028
Total score 281899 388909
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 12
641
Note 30 +95%
1252
Max surface temperature 40.9 °C -
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 3 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 641 1252
Web score 8471 9412
Video editing 4773 6397
Photo editing 14955 26025
Data manipulation 6734 6590
Writing score 10346 13407
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 XOS 12.6
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:58 hr 10:22 hr
Watching video 22:36 hr 12:25 hr
Gaming 06:14 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 101 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 12 +11%
35:48 hr
Note 30
32:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 12
81.3 dB
Note 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12.

