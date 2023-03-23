Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.