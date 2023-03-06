Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 12S vs Redmi Note 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Weighs 25.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 33W)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S and Note 12 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 12S
vs
Redmi Note 12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 201.8 g (7.12 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~423 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 12S +2%
361359
Redmi Note 12 Pro
354557
CPU 99308 97779
GPU 84660 97160
Memory 73579 64676
UX 105407 95806
Total score 361359 354557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1118
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7964
Video editing - 6318
Photo editing - 15488
Data manipulation - 8939
Writing score - 9324
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (79% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date April 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. But if the gaming is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S.

