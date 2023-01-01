Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
  • Screen: 6.43" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G96
  • Camera: 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 176 grams (6.21 oz)

Review

Display
76
Camera
57
Performance
38
Gaming
37
Battery
79*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
62*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96
Max clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
363642
CPU 99308
GPU 84660
Memory 73579
UX 105407
Total score 363642
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14
OS size 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12S
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2023
Release date April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12S may differ by country or region

