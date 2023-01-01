Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S Screen: 6.43" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 1000 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Max clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 603 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1795 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 363642 CPU 99308 GPU 84660 Memory 73579 UX 105407 Total score 363642 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 OS size 20 GB

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12S Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2023 Release date April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 33 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12S may differ by country or region