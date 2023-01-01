Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
- Screen: 6.43" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G96
- Camera: 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 176 grams (6.21 oz)
Review
Display
76
Camera
57
Performance
38
Gaming
37
Battery
79*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
62*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|176 g (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
363642
|CPU
|99308
|GPU
|84660
|Memory
|73579
|UX
|105407
|Total score
|363642
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
