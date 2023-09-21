Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 vs Note 12 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Weighs 14.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 839 and 770 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.9%
|85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|343 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
|165.88 mm (6.53 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|76.21 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|173.5 g (6.12 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP2
|Adreno 619
|GPU shading units
|128
|256
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243.2 GFLOPS
|~422.4 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
770
Redmi Note 12 5G +9%
839
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 13 +8%
2032
1874
|CPU
|122910
|135040
|GPU
|84002
|72654
|Memory
|101672
|94361
|UX
|113287
|101392
|Total score
|420670
|402349
|Max surface temperature
|-
|42.9 °C
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1039
|Web score
|-
|6438
|Video editing
|-
|4087
|Photo editing
|-
|17571
|Data manipulation
|-
|7182
|Writing score
|-
|10640
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|-
|33 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:08 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:26 hr
|Watching video
|-
|18:08 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:27 hr
|Standby
|-
|103 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|100 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (100 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D (PureCel)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.6
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2023
|October 2022
|Release date
|September 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2