Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Weighs 14.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 839 and 770 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and Note 12 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 13
vs
Redmi Note 12 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 343 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 165.88 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.21 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173.5 g (6.12 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Max clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU shading units 128 256
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS ~422.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi Note 13 +5%
420670
Redmi Note 12 5G
402349
CPU 122910 135040
GPU 84002 72654
Memory 101672 94361
UX 113287 101392
Total score 420670 402349
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 42.9 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1039
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6438
Video editing - 4087
Photo editing - 17571
Data manipulation - 7182
Writing score - 10640
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size - 33 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:26 hr
Watching video - 18:08 hr
Gaming - 06:27 hr
Standby - 103 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (100 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D (PureCel)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.6 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 October 2022
Release date September 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G.

