Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Display
87
Performance
86
Battery
82
Camera
49
NanoReview score
75
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
87
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
72
Design and build
|Height
|165.9 mm (6.53 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
86
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
82
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
49
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
90
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 may differ by country or region