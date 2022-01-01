Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 12: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Display
87
Performance
86
Battery
82
Camera
49
NanoReview score
75
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date November 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
87

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
72

Design and build

Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
86

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Max. clock 2000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 12 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.8 of 5 points (4 votes)

