Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Display 87 Performance 86 Battery 82 Camera 49 Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date November 2022

87 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

72 Design and build Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP53 Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85%

86 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Max. clock 2000 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr

49 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 12 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

90 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

