Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 1000 nits Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 173.5 g (6.12 oz) Waterproof IP54 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 88.9%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP2 GPU shading units 128 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 770 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 2032 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 420670 CPU 122910 GPU 84002 Memory 101672 UX 113287 Total score 420670 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 13 Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (100 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.6 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 33 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 13 may differ by country or region