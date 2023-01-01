Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi Note 13: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Camera: 2 (100 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 173.5 grams (6.12 oz)

Review

Display
86
Camera
59
Performance
47
Gaming
26
Battery
85*
Connectivity
75
NanoReview Score
65*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173.5 g (6.12 oz)
Waterproof IP54
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.9%

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP2
GPU shading units 128
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
770
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
2032
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
420670
CPU 122910
GPU 84002
Memory 101672
UX 113287
Total score 420670
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi Note 13
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (100 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.6
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 13 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (6 votes)

