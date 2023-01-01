Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
- Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- Camera: 2 (100 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 173.5 grams (6.12 oz)
Review
Display
86
Camera
59
Performance
47
Gaming
26
Battery
85*
Connectivity
75
NanoReview Score
65*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|173.5 g (6.12 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP2
|GPU shading units
|128
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243.2 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
770
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
2032
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
420670
|CPU
|122910
|GPU
|84002
|Memory
|101672
|UX
|113287
|Total score
|420670
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|100 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (100 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.6
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi Note 13 may differ by country or region