Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Poco F3 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Xiaomi Poco F3 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco F3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 206K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G

Stereo speakers

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (711 against 626 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 85.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 490 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 626 nits Poco F3 +14% 711 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 81.7% Poco F3 +5% 85.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Poco F3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 650 GPU clock 600 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 8 315 Poco F3 +215% 993 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 8 1311 Poco F3 +165% 3476 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 8 206704 Poco F3 +232% 686184 CPU 66836 191033 GPU 39821 241988 Memory 37987 113029 UX 62159 145363 Total score 206704 686184 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 8 219 Poco F3 +1813% 4189 Stability 98% 87% Graphics test 1 FPS 25 FPS Graphics score 219 4189 PCMark 3.0 score 6406 11747 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OS size - 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.45 Focal length 28.21 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 24 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 81.3 dB Poco F3 +10% 89.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2019 March 2021 Release date September 2019 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.