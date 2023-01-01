ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
- Screen: 6.8" AMOLED - 1116 x 2480
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 6000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 228 grams (8.04 oz)
Review
Display
86
Camera
68
Performance
93
Gaming
100*
Battery
90
Connectivity
89
NanoReview Score
83*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
784 nits
Design and build
|Height
|163.98 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.35 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.47 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Active fan
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5129
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Redmagic OS 8
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Max charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (94% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|Web browsing
|13:55 hr
|Watching video
|18:20 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
General battery life
39:18 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 35th place
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4 1400/2100Mhz) /5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE B1/B2/B3/B4(1400/2100Mhz)/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28A/B28B/ B66(1400/2100Mhz)
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2023
|Release date
|July 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 65 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro may differ by country or region