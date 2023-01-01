Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro

  • Screen: 6.8" AMOLED - 1116 x 2480
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 228 grams (8.04 oz)

Review

Display
86
Camera
68
Performance
93
Gaming
100*
Battery
90
Connectivity
89
NanoReview Score
83*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
784 nits

Design and build

Height 163.98 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.47 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz)
Waterproof No
Advanced cooling Active fan
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.1%

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5129
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Redmagic OS 8

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh
Max charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:55 hr
Watching video 18:20 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr
Standby 123 hr
General battery life
39:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4 1400/2100Mhz) /5/6/8/19
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4(1400/2100Mhz)/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28A/B28B/ B66(1400/2100Mhz)

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced June 2023
Release date July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 65 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.7 of 5 points (8 votes)

