Review Display 86 Camera 68 Performance 93 Gaming 100 * Battery 90 Connectivity 89 NanoReview Score 83 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 784 nits

Design and build Height 163.98 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.47 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) Waterproof No Advanced cooling Active fan Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.1%

Performance All specs and test ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3360 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1579 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5129 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Redmagic OS 8

Battery Capacity 6000 mAh Max charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:55 hr Watching video 18:20 hr Gaming 05:39 hr Standby 123 hr General battery life 39:18 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 35th place

Camera Specs and camera test of the Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4 1400/2100Mhz) /5/6/8/19 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4(1400/2100Mhz)/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28A/B28B/ B66(1400/2100Mhz)

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced June 2023 Release date July 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 65 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro may differ by country or region