Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 12 (with Apple A14 Bionic) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
- 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 513K)
- Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
- Weighs 30 grams less
- 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1581 and 1310 points
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Shows 12% longer battery life (94 vs 84 hours)
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86%
|79%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|99.8%
|PWM
|226 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|16 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2815 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|-
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.
Cast your vote
101 (35.9%)
180 (64.1%)
Total votes: 281