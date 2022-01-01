Apple iPhone 14
Display
78
Performance
87
Battery
78
Camera
75
NanoReview score
80
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 14
78
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
85
Design and build
|Height
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
87
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4808
98
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 16
78
Battery
|Capacity
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
75
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|23 mm
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
|3G network
|UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 53, 32, 66, 71
|5G support
|Yes
90
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 14 may differ by country or region