Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone 14

Эпл Айфон XR
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Apple iPhone XR
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone XR (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (800K versus 507K)
  • 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (35:44 vs 33:02 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (807 against 645 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 337 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XR
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 79% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1920:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone XR
645 nits
iPhone 14 +25%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone XR
79%
iPhone 14 +9%
86%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XR
1128
iPhone 14 +55%
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone XR
2226
iPhone 14 +115%
4780
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone XR
507508
iPhone 14 +58%
800504
CPU 142301 -
GPU 188718 -
Memory 70367 -
UX 104916 -
Total score 507508 800504
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone XR
5245
iPhone 14 +81%
9519
Stability 68% 82%
Graphics test 31 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 5245 9519
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02)
OS size 11.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2942 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:16 hr 14:21 hr
Watching video 12:45 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:10 hr 06:04 hr
Standby 123 hr 103 hr
General battery life
iPhone XR
33:02 hr
iPhone 14 +8%
35:44 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (133rd and 76th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone XR
87.3 dB
iPhone 14
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2022
Release date October 2018 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

