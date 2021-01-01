Apple iPhone 7 Display 52 Performance 43 Battery 47 Camera 57 NanoReview score 53 Category Flagship Announced September 2016 Release date September 2016 Launch price ~ 712 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 7

52 Display Type IPS LCD Size 4.7 inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 326 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 65.6% Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM Not detected Response time 35.5 ms Contrast 1635:1 Max. Brightness 646 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 138.3 mm (5.44 inches) Width 67.1 mm (2.64 inches) Thickness 7.1 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 65.6%

43 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A10 Fusion Max. clock 2340 MHz CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) Architecture - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr

- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 16 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GT7600 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~115 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 128, 256 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 715 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1280 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 182699

98 Software Operating system iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4) OS size 12.5 GB

47 Battery Specifications Capacity 1960 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:48 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:15 hr Talk (3G) 11:25 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 7 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 32 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 85 Video quality 85 Generic camera score 85

53 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support No

89 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2016 Release date September 2016 Launch price ~ 712 USD SAR (head) 1.38 W/kg SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 7 may differ by country or region