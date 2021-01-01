Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone 7: specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone 7

Display
52
Performance
43
Battery
47
Camera
57
NanoReview score
53
Category Flagship
Announced September 2016
Release date September 2016
Launch price ~ 712 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 7
52

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 4.7 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 65.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM Not detected
Response time 35.5 ms
Contrast 1635:1
Max. Brightness
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57

Design and build

Height 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
65.6%
43

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2340 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 16 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
182699
98

Software

Operating system iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 12.5 GB
47

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1960 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
11:25 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 7
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
85
Video quality
85
Generic camera score
85
53

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type No
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support No
89

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

