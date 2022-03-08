Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 67 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Supports 20W fast charging
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1716 and 732 points
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
100
43
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|4.7 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|65.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1635:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|3223 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|- 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|1200 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2022) +134%
1716
732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone SE (2022) +261%
4719
1306
|CPU
|-
|94978
|GPU
|-
|92122
|Memory
|-
|41888
|UX
|-
|72094
|Total score
|-
|303325
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|-
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2591
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 15.3
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|OS size
|-
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|-
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|No (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
11:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|-
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2016
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2016
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
