Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS
Display
73
Performance
86
Battery
64
Camera
65
NanoReview score
75
Category Flagship
Announced September 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 1100 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone XS
73

Display

Type OLED
Size 5.8 inches
Resolution 2436 x 1125 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
77

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
86

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4835
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
384444
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
452573
98

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 11.8 GB
64

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2658 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
14:10 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone XS
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type No
USB features - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900
91

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.9 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone XS may differ by country or region

