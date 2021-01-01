Apple iPhone XS Display 73 Performance 86 Battery 64 Camera 65 NanoReview score 75 Category Flagship Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 1100 USD

73 Display Type OLED Size 5.8 inches Resolution 2436 x 1125 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.8% PWM 240 Hz Response time 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 651 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

77 Design and build Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

86 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Max. clock 2490 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest

- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU GPU clock 1100 MHz FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4835 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11667 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1109 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2798 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 384444 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 452573

98 Software Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) OS size 11.8 GB

64 Battery Specifications Capacity 2658 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:20 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:21 hr Talk (3G) 14:10 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone XS Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 32 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type No USB features - Charging

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900

91 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 86.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 1100 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

