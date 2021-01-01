Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone XS (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (452K versus 315K)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1109 and 927 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|2436 x 1125 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.9%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.3%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256, 512 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|11.8 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2658 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|-
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|September 2018
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 1100 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
69 (75%)
23 (25%)
Total votes: 92