Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL
Display
71
Performance
52
Battery
79
Camera
56
NanoReview score
63
Category Flagship
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 825 USD

71

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
411 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
62

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IPX8
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.39%
52

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 3 XL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2449
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1647
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
175018
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
293924
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android
OS size 13 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3430 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 3 XL
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8
Focal length 28 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 3 XL may differ by country or region

