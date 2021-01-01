Google Pixel 3 XL Display 71 Performance 52 Battery 79 Camera 56 NanoReview score 63 Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 825 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 3 XL

71 Display Type OLED Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 522 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.39% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 250 Hz Response time 15 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 411 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

62 Design and build Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof IPX8 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.39%

52 Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 3 XL in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2449 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7812 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 386 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1647 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 175018 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 293924 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores - 153rd place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Stock Android OS size 13 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 3430 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 3 XL Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.8 Focal length 28 mm Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 825 USD SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 3 XL may differ by country or region