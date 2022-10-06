Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs Pixel 3 XL – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 49 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 339K)
  • Delivers 137% higher peak brightness (983 against 414 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 925 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3430 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • 25% higher pixel density (522 vs 416 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
Pixel 3 XL

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 100%
PWM 360 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +137%
983 nits
Pixel 3 XL
414 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +2%
84.9%
Pixel 3 XL
83.39%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 3 XL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 630
GPU clock - 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +168%
1058
Pixel 3 XL
395
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +96%
3312
Pixel 3 XL
1688
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +122%
754428
Pixel 3 XL
339343
CPU 203616 94959
GPU 295372 116641
Memory 108654 44770
UX 142235 82658
Total score 754428 339343
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7 +292%
6508
Pixel 3 XL
1662
Stability 61% 94%
Graphics test 38 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 6508 1662
PCMark 3.0 score 10598 8924
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 3430 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr -
Watching video 16:16 hr -
Gaming 05:26 hr -
Standby 73 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 7
29:08 hr
Pixel 3 XL
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/1.8
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7 +5%
88.3 dB
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2018
Release date October 2022 November 2018
SAR (head) - 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

