Google Pixel 4 Display 77 Performance 77 Battery 64 Camera 67 NanoReview score 73 Category Flagship Announced October 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 749 USD

77 Display Type POLED Size 5.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 444 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% PWM 367 Hz Response time 2.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 423 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

75 Design and build Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) Width 68.8 mm (2.71 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 79.8%

77 Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3564 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11280 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 620 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2432 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 343804 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 394873 AnTuTu 8 Results - 94th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 OS size 9.55 GB

64 Battery Specifications Capacity 2800 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:35 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:16 hr Talk (3G) 20:54 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 4 Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 117 Video quality 101 Generic camera score 112

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 5200 / 3500 / 600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 5200 / 3500 / 600 5G support No

84 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 749 USD SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

