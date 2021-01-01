Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 4: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4
Display
77
Performance
77
Battery
64
Camera
67
NanoReview score
73
Category Flagship
Announced October 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 749 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 4
77

Display

Type POLED
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 444 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5%
PWM 367 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
75

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
79.8%
77

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3564
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11280
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
343804
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394873
AnTuTu 8 Results - 94th place
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
OS size 9.55 GB
64

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2800 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
20:54 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 4
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
117
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
112
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 5200 / 3500 / 600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 5200 / 3500 / 600
5G support No
84

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 4 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (20 votes)

