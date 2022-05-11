Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Comes with 1610 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 2800 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1014 and 624 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 429 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a +4%
83%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 640
GPU clock 848 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a +63%
1014
Pixel 4
624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a +17%
2860
Pixel 4
2443
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4
487267
CPU - 129834
GPU - 182353
Memory - 67946
UX - 107998
Total score - 487267
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4
3040
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 18 FPS
Graphics score - 3040
PCMark 3.0 score - 10769
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 06:04 hr
Watching video - 08:41 hr
Gaming - 03:09 hr
Standby - 62 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4
18:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 119°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4
117
Video quality
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4
101
Generic camera score
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2019
Release date June 2022 November 2019
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

