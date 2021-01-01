Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 5: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 5
Display
84
Performance
62
Battery
80
Camera
69
NanoReview score
74
Category Flagship
Announced September 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 5
84

Display

Type OLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
689 nits
78

Design and build

Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
62

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
319388
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List - 137th place
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Stock Android
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4080 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
25:54 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 5
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
129
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
120
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71
5G support Yes
66

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (15 votes)

