Google Pixel 5

Category Flagship
Announced September 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD

84 Display Type OLED Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 432 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 689 nits

78 Design and build Height 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%

62 Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 593 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1806 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 319388 AnTuTu 8 Ranking List - 137th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Stock Android

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4080 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:41 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:33 hr Talk (3G) 25:54 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 5 Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 107° Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 129 Video quality 107 Generic camera score 120

83 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 750 USD SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

