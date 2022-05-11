Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 5

Гугл Пиксель 6а
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 4080 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1014 and 596 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 5
693 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a
83%
Pixel 5 +3%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 620
GPU clock 848 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a +70%
1014
Pixel 5
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a +58%
2860
Pixel 5
1810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 5
358442
CPU - 103856
GPU - 92784
Memory - 74253
UX - 90089
Total score - 358442
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 5
1084
Stability - 89%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1084
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 15:02 hr
Gaming - 05:40 hr
Standby - 104 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 5
31:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 107°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 5
107
Generic camera score
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 5
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2020
Release date June 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 and Pixel 6a
2. Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 6a
3. OnePlus 9RT and Pixel 6a
4. iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 5
5. iPhone 13 and Pixel 5
6. Galaxy S10 and Pixel 5
7. iPhone 13 mini and Pixel 5
8. Pixel 4 and Pixel 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish