Google Pixel 6 Pro Display 97 Performance 84 Battery 93 Camera 74 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced October 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 799 USD

97 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.71 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 807 nits

81 Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.8%

84 Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Google Tensor Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 848 MHz Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1048 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2856

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Stock Android

93 Battery Specifications Capacity 5003 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 6 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) 3G network UMTS/HSPA+ 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 6 Pro may differ by country or region