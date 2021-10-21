Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 6 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Display
97
Performance
84
Battery
93
Camera
74
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced October 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 799 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 6 Pro
97

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.71 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
807 nits
81

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.8%
84

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 848 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2856
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Stock Android
93

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5003 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 6 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
3G network UMTS/HSPA+ 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 799 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 6 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (11 votes)

Competitors

1. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
2. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 5
3. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
4. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
5. Google Pixel 6 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro
6. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 III
7. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 13
8. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
10. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6

User reviews (1)

Avatar
hamood 21 October 2021 20:08
Camera score is too low Camera is best part of the 6 pro
+1 Reply
РусскийEnglish