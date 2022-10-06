Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6 Pro

Гугл Пиксель 7
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4355 mAh
  • 23% higher pixel density (512 vs 416 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
855 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7
84.9%
Pixel 6 Pro +5%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock - 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +2%
1061
Pixel 6 Pro
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +11%
3114
Pixel 6 Pro
2816
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +4%
800656
Pixel 6 Pro
772159
CPU 216931 199110
GPU 296692 299002
Memory 134893 119211
UX 152600 161867
Total score 800656 772159
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
6190
Stability - 54%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6190
PCMark 3.0 score - 11385
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:47 hr
Watching video - 12:29 hr
Gaming - 04:43 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2880
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2021
Release date October 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6
3. Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6a
4. Google Pixel 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
5. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
6. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
7. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
8. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 6
9. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish