Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.17-inch Google Pixel 8 (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1104K versus 812K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 515 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4485 mAh
  • 20% higher pixel density (512 vs 427 PPI)

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 8
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.17 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 427 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio - 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
1099 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G710 MP7
GPU shading units - 672
GPU clock - 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~1142.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pixel 8 +6%
1504
Pixel 7 Pro
1417
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 8 +17%
3963
Pixel 7 Pro
3400
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Pixel 8 +36%
1104362
Pixel 7 Pro
812103
CPU 300992 236480
GPU 383422 191228
Memory 190193 166608
UX 225199 211508
Total score 1104362 812103
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
6383
Max surface temperature - 44.9 °C
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6383
PCMark 3.0
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
11544
Web score - 9149
Video editing - 6747
Photo editing - 18579
Data manipulation - 10828
Writing score - 16191
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 14 Android 13
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 4485 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 24 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:36 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:10 hr
Watching video - 14:51 hr
Gaming - 04:48 hr
Standby - 76 hr
General battery life
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 126°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 21 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2023 October 2022
Release date October 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 8. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

