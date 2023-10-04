Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.17-inch Google Pixel 8 (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1104K versus 812K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
- Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 515 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4485 mAh
- 20% higher pixel density (512 vs 427 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
85
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
69
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
70
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81*
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
83
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.17 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|427 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|-
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|212 g (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G3
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|9 (1 + 4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU shading units
|-
|672
|GPU clock
|-
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1142.4 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pixel 8 +6%
1504
1417
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 8 +17%
3963
3400
|CPU
|300992
|236480
|GPU
|383422
|191228
|Memory
|190193
|166608
|UX
|225199
|211508
|Total score
|1104362
|812103
|Max surface temperature
|-
|44.9 °C
|Stability
|-
|71%
|Graphics test
|-
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6383
|Web score
|-
|9149
|Video editing
|-
|6747
|Photo editing
|-
|18579
|Data manipulation
|-
|10828
|Writing score
|-
|16191
AnTuTu Benchmark 10 Android Phone Scores (89th and 175th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 14
|Android 13
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4485 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|24 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (12 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:36 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:10 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:51 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:48 hr
|Standby
|-
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|126°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|21 mm
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2023
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2023
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 8. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
