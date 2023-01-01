Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 7a: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a
  • Screen: 6.1" OLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Google Tensor G2
  • Camera: 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
  • Battery: 4385 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 193.5 grams (6.83 oz)

Review

Display
78
Camera
65
Performance
67
Gaming
63*
Battery
79*
Connectivity
87
NanoReview Score
71*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Pros and cons

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 7a

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
768394
AnTuTu 9 Ranking - 148th place
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 4385 mAh
Max charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
3G network UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
4G network LTE Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 7a may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (5 votes)

Competitors

Write a comment

