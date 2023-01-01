Google Pixel 7a
- Screen: 6.1" OLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Google Tensor G2
- Camera: 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
- Battery: 4385 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 193.5 grams (6.83 oz)
Review
Display
78
Camera
65
Performance
67
Gaming
63*
Battery
79*
Connectivity
87
NanoReview Score
71*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Pros and cons
- Отлично подходит для съемки как фото, так и видео благодаря хорошему сенсору и оптической стабилизации изображения
- Приличного качества дисплей с высокой плавностью работы
- Достаточно компактный смартфон с влагозащитой IP67, обеспечивающая погружение в воду до 1 метра на 30 минут
- Поддерживает беспроводную зарядку
- Есть полный набор сенсоров, включая гироскоп и барометр
- Скорость зарядки батареи практически такая же, как у предшественника
- В комплекте есть только кабель Кабель USB Type-C и адаптер на USB-A
Full specifications
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
768394
AnTuTu 9 Ranking - 148th place
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4385 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
|3G network
|UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
|4G network
|LTE Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 7a may differ by country or region