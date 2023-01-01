Google Pixel 7a Screen: 6.1" OLED - 1080 x 2400

6.1" OLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 Camera: 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)

2 (64 MP + 13 MP) Battery: 4385 mAh

4385 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 193.5 grams (6.83 oz)

Review Display 78 Camera 65 Performance 67 Gaming 63 * Battery 79 * Connectivity 87 NanoReview Score 71 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Pros and cons Отлично подходит для съемки как фото, так и видео благодаря хорошему сенсору и оптической стабилизации изображения

Отлично подходит для съемки как фото, так и видео благодаря хорошему сенсору и оптической стабилизации изображения Приличного качества дисплей с высокой плавностью работы

Приличного качества дисплей с высокой плавностью работы Достаточно компактный смартфон с влагозащитой IP67, обеспечивающая погружение в воду до 1 метра на 30 минут

Достаточно компактный смартфон с влагозащитой IP67, обеспечивающая погружение в воду до 1 метра на 30 минут Поддерживает беспроводную зарядку

Поддерживает беспроводную зарядку Есть полный набор сенсоров, включая гироскоп и барометр Скорость зарядки батареи практически такая же, как у предшественника

Скорость зарядки батареи практически такая же, как у предшественника В комплекте есть только кабель Кабель USB Type-C и адаптер на USB-A

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 7a

Display Type OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 429 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%

Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Google Tensor G2 Max clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS AnTuTu Benchmark 9 768394 AnTuTu 9 Ranking - 148th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Stock Android

Battery Capacity 4385 mAh Max charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 7a Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) 3G network UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 4G network LTE Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Not included

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 7a may differ by country or region