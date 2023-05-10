Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a

71 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
VS
69 out of 100
Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 7a (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 18W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Weighs 15.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7a
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 429 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 6a
868 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7a
81.8%
Pixel 6a +1%
83%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor
Max clock 2850 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 850 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 6a
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 6a
3300
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7a
768394
Pixel 6a
767798
CPU - 208269
GPU - 305908
Memory - 110039
UX - 144068
Total score 768394 767798
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 6a
6245
Max surface temperature - 41.4 °C
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6245
PCMark 3.0
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 6a
9775
Web score - 6108
Video editing - 5710
Photo editing - 17711
Data manipulation - 9242
Writing score - 15465
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (149th and 152nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 14.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 4385 mAh 4410 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (18 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:54 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2160
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 6a
133
Video quality
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 6a
126
Generic camera score
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 6a
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 May 2022
Release date May 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7a. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

Promotion
