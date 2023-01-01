Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 8 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1440 x 3120
  • SoC: Google Tensor G3
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP)
  • Battery: 4950 mAh
  • OS: Android 14
  • Weight: 213 grams (7.51 oz)
Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Review

Display
98
Camera
81
Performance
77
Gaming
70
Battery
87*
Connectivity
84
NanoReview Score
82*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 g (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display

Performance

SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G3
Max clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
Lithography process 4 nanometers

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1500
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3935
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
1093479
CPU 295546
GPU 383022
Memory 184747
UX 225100
Total score 1093479
AnTuTu Ranking - 92nd place
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 14
ROM Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 4950 mAh
Max charge power 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 21 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2023
Release date October 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

