Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 513 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) Waterproof IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display

Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Google Tensor G3 Max clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715

Benchmarks Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 1500 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 3935 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 1093479 CPU 295546 GPU 383022 Memory 184747 UX 225100 Total score 1093479 AnTuTu Ranking - 92nd place

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 14 ROM Stock Android

Battery Capacity 4950 mAh Max charge power 27 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 8 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 21 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2023 Release date October 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Not included

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro may differ by country or region