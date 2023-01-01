Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1440 x 3120
- SoC: Google Tensor G3
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP)
- Battery: 4950 mAh
- OS: Android 14
- Weight: 213 grams (7.51 oz)
Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
Review
Display
98
Camera
81
Performance
77
Gaming
70
Battery
87*
Connectivity
84
NanoReview Score
82*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|213 g (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G3
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|9 (1 + 4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1500
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3935
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
1093479
|CPU
|295546
|GPU
|383022
|Memory
|184747
|UX
|225100
|Total score
|1093479
AnTuTu Ranking - 92nd place
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 14
|ROM
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4950 mAh
|Max charge power
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2023
|Release date
|October 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro may differ by country or region