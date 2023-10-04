Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 8 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 8 Pro (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 8, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 465 mAh larger battery capacity: 4950 vs 4485 mAh
  • 20% higher pixel density (513 vs 427 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 8 Pro
vs
Pixel 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.17 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 513 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 8 Pro and Google Pixel 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G3
Max clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4) 9 (1 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pixel 8 Pro
1500
Pixel 8
1504
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 8 Pro
3935
Pixel 8 +1%
3963
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Pixel 8 Pro
1093479
Pixel 8 +1%
1104362
CPU 295546 300992
GPU 383022 383422
Memory 184747 190193
UX 225100 225199
Total score 1093479 1104362
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 14 Android 14
ROM Stock Android Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 4950 mAh 4485 mAh
Max charge power 27 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 21 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2023 October 2023
Release date October 2023 October 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Google Pixel 8 Pro. It has a better display, camera, and battery life.

