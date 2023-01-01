Google Pixel Fold
- Screen: 7.6" OLED - 1840 x 2208
- SoC: Google Tensor G2
- Camera: 3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
- Battery: 4821 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 283 grams (9.98 oz)
Review
Display
86
Camera
75
Performance
66
Gaming
88*
Battery
84*
Connectivity
86
NanoReview Score
76*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Pros and cons
- Отличается от обычных смартфонов наличием двух больших дисплеев
- Камера получила 5-кратный оптический зум и флагманскую стабилизацию изображения
- Оснащен лазерным автофокусом, который работает мгновенно
- Защищен от попадания влаги по стандарту IPX8
- Поддерживает беспроводную зарядку
- Стереодинамики имеют достойное звучание
- Зарядное устройство придется покупать отдельно
- Топовая конфигурация всего на 512 ГБ стоит почти 2000 долларов
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel Fold
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|Resolution
|1840 x 2208 pixels
|PPI
|378 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1200 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|139.7 mm (5.5 inches)
|Thickness
|5.8 mm (0.23 inches)
|Weight
|283 g (9.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
761038
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 155th place
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4821 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|121°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
|3G network
|UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
|4G network
|LTE Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel Fold may differ by country or region