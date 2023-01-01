Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel Fold: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold
  • Screen: 7.6" OLED - 1840 x 2208
  • SoC: Google Tensor G2
  • Camera: 3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
  • Battery: 4821 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 283 grams (9.98 oz)

Review

Display
86
Camera
75
Performance
66
Gaming
88*
Battery
84*
Connectivity
86
NanoReview Score
76*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Pros and cons

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel Fold

Display

Type OLED
Size 7.6 inches
Resolution 1840 x 2208 pixels
PPI 378 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1200 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 139.7 mm (5.5 inches)
Thickness 5.8 mm (0.23 inches)
Weight 283 g (9.98 oz)
Waterproof IPX8
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
761038
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13

Battery

Capacity 4821 mAh
Max charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel Fold
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 121°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
3G network UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
4G network LTE Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel Fold may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

