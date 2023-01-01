Google Pixel Fold Screen: 7.6" OLED - 1840 x 2208

7.6" OLED - 1840 x 2208 SoC: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 Camera: 3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)

3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP) Battery: 4821 mAh

4821 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 283 grams (9.98 oz)

Display Type OLED Size 7.6 inches Resolution 1840 x 2208 pixels PPI 378 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 1200 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) Width 139.7 mm (5.5 inches) Thickness 5.8 mm (0.23 inches) Weight 283 g (9.98 oz) Waterproof IPX8 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%

Performance All specs and test Google Pixel Fold in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Google Tensor G2 Max clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78

Memory card No

Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1096 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 761038 AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 155th place

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13

Battery Capacity 4821 mAh Max charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel Fold Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 121° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2"

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10.8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.1

- Focal length: 112 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.1"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 10.8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/3"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) 3G network UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 4G network LTE Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Not included

