Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1200 x 2664 pixels Aspect ratio 19.98:9 PPI 435 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%

Performance All specs and test Honor 90 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition Max clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 644 FLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MagicOS 7.1

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (20% in 5 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 90 Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels Image resolution 12192 x 16256 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.56 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6112 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 66 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 90 may differ by country or region