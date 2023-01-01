Home > Honor Smartphones > Honor 90: specifications and benchmarks

Honor 90

Honor 90
  • Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1200 x 2664
  • SoC: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
  • Camera: 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 183 grams (6.46 oz)

Review

Display
92
Camera
76
Performance
65
Gaming
100*
Battery
94*
Connectivity
81
NanoReview Score
79*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Honor 90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.98:9
PPI 435 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%

Performance

All specs and test Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 644
FLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 90
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels
Image resolution 12192 x 16256
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6112
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 90 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (4 votes)

