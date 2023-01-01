Honor 90
- Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1200 x 2664
- SoC: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
- Camera: 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 183 grams (6.46 oz)
Review
Display
92
Camera
76
Performance
65
Gaming
100*
Battery
94*
Connectivity
81
NanoReview Score
79*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2664 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.98:9
|PPI
|435 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 644
|FLOPS
|~1014 GFLOPS
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MagicOS 7.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (20% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12192 x 16256
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6112
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 90 may differ by country or region