Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Honor 90 Lite (with MediaTek Dimensity 6020) that was released on June 20, 2023, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 35W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (435 vs 391 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Honor 90 Lite and Honor 90 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
90 Lite
49*
Honor 90
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90 Lite
79*
Honor 90
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
90 Lite
62*
Honor 90
79*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
90 Lite
vs
Honor 90

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.98:9
PPI 391 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90 Lite
89.6%
Honor 90 +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Honor 90 Lite and Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 644
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
90 Lite
600
Honor 90
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
90 Lite
1724
Honor 90
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
90 Lite
377198
Honor 90
n/a
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MagicOS 7.1 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 35 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time - 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 11584 x 8688 12192 x 16256
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.5 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 35 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 is definitely a better buy.

